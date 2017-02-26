Honda Classic: Rickie Fowler ends wait for PGA Tour win

Rickie Fowler claimed $6.4 million with his win in Florida

Honda Classic final round leaderboard: -12 R Fowler (US); -8 M Hoffmann (US), G Woodland (US); -7 B Horschel (US), C Collins (US), W Bryan (US), M Kaymer (Ger), T Hatton (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rickie Fowler won the Honda Classic in Florida to claim his first victory in 13 months.

The world number 18 had not won on the PGA Tour since the Deutsche Bank Championship in September 2015.

He started the day with a four-shot lead, and finished with a 12-under total of 268, four shots ahead of Morgan Hoffmann and Gary Woodland.

"My putter saved me. It was tough out there today and I fought as hard as I could," said the 25-year-old.

"I felt like I hit a lot of shots that I thought would turn out good. The wind was heavy today, it was blowing pretty good so it kept us on our toes.

"The two birdies I made on 12 and 13, if I didn't make them it would have been a pretty tight race."

His win means he moves to 10th in the FedExCup after his fourth career victory.

England's Tyrrell Hatton, who started the day in second place, carded a two-over 72 to finish in a large group sharing fourth on seven under.