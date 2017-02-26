Johannesburg Open: Paul Waring and Stuart Manley miss out to Darren Fichardt

Paul Waring
Waring just missed out on his first European Tour win
Johannesburg Open final standings
-15 D Fichardt (SA); -14 P Waring (Eng), S Manley (Wal); -13 J Kruyswijk (SA), J Morrison (Eng) B Stone (SA); -12 G Coetzee (SA), K Davidse (SA), P Peterson (US), A Rai (Eng)

South African Darren Fichardt won an abbreviated Johannesburg Open by one shot from England's Paul Waring and Welshman Stuart Manley.

A birdie on the last gave Fichardt the tournament, reduced to three rounds because of bad weather.

Waring, 32, shared the lead with Fichardt going into Sunday and shot a three-under-par 69 to the victor's 68.

Waring and 38-year-old Manley, both seeking a maiden European Tour victory, qualify for July's Open Championship.

Stuart Manley
Welshman Manley shot a five-under 67 in the third and final round to miss out by one shot

