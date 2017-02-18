World Super 6 Perth: Duncan Stewart makes exciting final-day match-play in Australia

Duncan Stewart made his first weekend cut of the 2017 season at the World Super 6

World Super 6 third-round leaderboard -17 B Rumford (Aus); -12 J Scrivener (Aus), A Connelly (Can), L Oosthuisen (SA), A Blyth (Aus), L Herbert (Aus), S Jeffress (Aus) British qualifiers -11 R Evans (Eng); -8 D Stewart (Sco), J Smith (Eng); -7 M Foster (Eng); -5 C Ford (Eng); -4 R McEvoy (Eng) M Nixon (Eng); -3 J Heath (Eng)

Duncan Stewart says changing his clubs and coach recently are the main reasons behind his good progress at the World Super 6 event in Australia.

The Grantown-on-Spey golfer was successful in a play-off in Perth to secure a spot in the final-day field of 24 at the European Tour event.

"I changed clubs to a different manufacturer and started working with a new coach," Stewart told BBC Scotland.

"Results over the past few days have proven things are on the right track."

England's Ryan Evans was the top British player at Lake Karrinyup Country Club after three rounds, six strokes behind Australian Brett Rumford, who was on seventeen under par after both had third-round 68s.

Stewart, 32, was a further three strokes back, along with England's Jordan Smith (70), after his 71, as eight Britons reached the final stage.

The Scot, who is now based in Edinburgh, regained his European Tour card after a 10th-place finish in the Challenge Tour's Road to Oman rankings in 2016.

Until the World Super 6, he had failed to make a cut in 2017, but his lowest-ever European Tour round of 65 on Friday helped him make the initial halfway cut.

"That was massive, but it had been coming," said Stewart. "I definitely knew it was possible.

"I played really well and got the momentum going, which put me in a strong position for today."

Another cut to the top 24 players was made after Saturday's third round and it is part of a new format the European Tour has introduced for this tournament.

In Sunday's final round, the remaining 24 players will be reduced to one winner by the match-play format, even though the previous three days had been stroke-play.

"There are a lot more people talking about it and it's going to be an exciting format tomorrow," said Stewart.

"None of us know how it's going to go. We've never done a six-hole match-play before.

"If someone gets off to a good start and you're two or three strokes down after three holes, all of a sudden you've only got three holes left and that could be the match over.

"It's all set up well with the holes close to each other, so I think the atmosphere will be good as well. You never know what can happen tomorrow."