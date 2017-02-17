Australian Open: Amy Boulden three shots off Adelaide lead
|Genesis Open first-round leaderboard
|-9 S J Smith (Aus); -8 C Hedwall (Swe), P Phatlum (Tha), M Steen (US), L Salas (US); -7 M Leblanc (Fra), K Kirk (Aus), M Lee (Chn);
|Selected others:-6 A Boulden (Wal); -5 J Ewar-Shadoff (Eng); -4 G Dryburgh (Sco), M Thomson (Sco)
|Full leaderboard
Wales' Amy Boulden is three shots off the lead after the second round of the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide.
Boulden, 23, struck six birdies to card a six-under-par 68 after Australian Sarah Jane Smith took the lead with 67.
In a close contest, with the top 19 separated by just four shots, England's Jodi Ewar-Shadoff hit 71 and is four strokes back.
Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh and Michele Thomson are one shot behind Ewar-Shadoff after rounds of 69 and 74.