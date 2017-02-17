Australian Open: Amy Boulden three shots off Adelaide lead

Amy Boulden hit six birdies and one bogey as she made 68 in Adelaide

Genesis Open first-round leaderboard -9 S J Smith (Aus); -8 C Hedwall (Swe), P Phatlum (Tha), M Steen (US), L Salas (US); -7 M Leblanc (Fra), K Kirk (Aus), M Lee (Chn); Selected others:-6 A Boulden (Wal); -5 J Ewar-Shadoff (Eng); -4 G Dryburgh (Sco), M Thomson (Sco) Full leaderboard

Wales' Amy Boulden is three shots off the lead after the second round of the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide.

Boulden, 23, struck six birdies to card a six-under-par 68 after Australian Sarah Jane Smith took the lead with 67.

In a close contest, with the top 19 separated by just four shots, England's Jodi Ewar-Shadoff hit 71 and is four strokes back.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh and Michele Thomson are one shot behind Ewar-Shadoff after rounds of 69 and 74.