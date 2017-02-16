World Super 6: Mark Foster shares lead in new strokeplay & matchplay event

Mark Foster finished in a tie for 31st at the South African Open last month

World Super 6 first-round leaderboard -6 M Foster (Eng), B Rumford (Aus); -5 H Tanihara (Jpn), J Scrivener (Aus), S Heisele (Ger), D Fox (Aus), R Dinwiddie (Eng), A Blyth (Aus), S Dartnall (Aus), L Herbert (Aus), C O'Toole (US), J Veerman (US) Selected others -4: J Smith (Eng), -3 R Evans (Eng), A Chesters (Eng), J Heath (Eng); -2 G Porteous (Eng)

England's Mark Foster has a share of the lead at six under par after round one of the inaugural World Super 6.

The event in Perth has three strokeplay rounds and two cuts, before the top 24 contest a six-hole knockout matchplay.

Foster, the 41-year-old world number 657 whose only European Tour title is the 2003 Dunhill Championship, had seven birdies in his 66 in Australia.

Australian Brett Rumford matched him, with England's Robert Dinwiddie one of 10 players one shot behind.

Jordan Smith, the 24-year-old English rookie who finished third behind Graeme Storm and Rory McIlroy at the South African Open last month, is a further shot back at four under after three consecutive birdies in his 68.

"It's a brand new event for everyone so you break your mentalities," Foster told the European Tour website.

"I think that's maybe why you'll see better scoring, because everybody has got to aim for that highest spot - and the higher people aim, results tend to get better."

There are 156 players at the tournament at Lake Karrinyup Country Club, with the leading 65 after 36 holes making it through to the weekend.

A further cut will be made after 54 holes of strokeplay and if there are players tied for 24th place, a sudden-death play-off will determine who qualifies for the final day.

The top eight players after three rounds become seeds and receive a bye in Sunday's matchplay finale, with the other 16 players randomly paired together to contest the opening matches.

Any matches tied after six holes will go to sudden death on a purpose-built 90-yard hole that uses the 18th green. If players remain tied, they will return to the tee and the nearest to the pin will be the winner.