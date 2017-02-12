Maybank Championship: Danny Willett blows three-shot lead to finish tied fifth

Fabrizio Zanotti won his second European Tour event having clinched the BMW International Open in 2014

Maybank Championship final round -19 F Zanotti (Par); -18 D Lipsky (US); -17 B Wiesberger (Aut); -16 A Levy (Fra); -15 D Willett (Eng), H Li (Chn); -14 A Lahiri (Ind), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); -12 S Sharma (Ind), P Pittayarat (Tha) Selected others: -9 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -8 M Warren (Sco); -7 R Rock (Eng), L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Masters champion Danny Willett blew a three-shot lead to finish tied fifth as Fabrizio Zanotti produced a sensational finish to win the Maybank Championship.

England's Willett was the only player in the top 29 to shoot an over-par round - one-over 73 - on the final day.

Paraguay's Zanotti eagled the last as he won on 19 under after carding a bogey-free nine-under 63 in Malaysia to win his second European Tour event.

American David Lipsky, failed to birdie the last to force a play-off.

Lipsky had led by three shots with four to play but needed to birdie the last two holes after Zanotti, who started the day six off the lead, rolled in a 10-foot putt on the 18th to set the clubhouse target.

He picked up a shot on the 17th but was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker on the par-five last and had to settle for second, with Austria's Bernd Wiesberger a further shot back.

England's James Morrison and Tommy Fleetwood were both tied 12th on nine under, with Morrison going around the Saujana Golf and Country Club course in 68.

Scotland's Marc Warren - who had led after the first round - finished on eight under, and England's Lee Westwood and Robert Rock ended on seven under.