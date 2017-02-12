Oates Vic Open: England's Melissa Reid wins on a fourth play-off hole

The win in Australia was Melissa Reid's first title since the Turkish Open in May 2015

Oates Vic Open final leaderboard -16 M Reid (Eng)* won on fourth play-off hole, S Gal (Ger); -14 S-H Oh (Aus), A Yin (US); -12 HJ Choi (Kor); -9 B Mozo (Spa), E-J Seong (Kor), T Daffinrud (Nor), H Green (Aus), W Hillier (Aus), H Clyburn (Eng) Selected others:-7 F Parker (Eng), -5 H Burke (Eng), K Henry (Sco); -4 C Booth (Scot); -3 L Davies (Eng) Full leaderboard (external site)

England's Melissa Reid has won the Oates Vic Open in Australia after beating German Sandra Gal on the fourth play-off hole.

Reid won her sixth Ladies European Tour title after the pair were tied on 16 under after 72 holes.

Reid and Gal made pars on their first three attempts at the 18th, but Reid finally broke the deadlock when she parred after Gal had bogeyed.

Reid had earlier missed two putts for victory on the final green.

The 29-year-old went into the final round at the 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads with a two-shot lead, but dropped three shots in the first three roles.

Reid played herself back into contention on the back nine with three birdies to card a one-under 72.

She told Golf Victoria's website: "I was getting frustrated, Sandra is a fantastic player, to win in a play-off is very special and I am just happy to get the win.

"The atmosphere all week has been very special."