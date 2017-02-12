Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jordan Spieth on course for first PGA Tour title in 13 months

Spieth won on the PGA Tour of Australiasia in November but his last US PGA Tour title came 13 months ago

Pebble Beach Pro-Am third-round leaderboard (US unless stated) -17 J Spieth; -11 B Snedeker; -10 D Johnson, K Kraft; -9 R Oppenheim; -8 K Chappel, G Ogilvy (Aus), S Stallings, J Rahm (Spa) Selected others:-7 J Day (Aus); -6 L Donald (Eng) -5, J Rose (Eng); level M Laird (Sco) Full leaderboard

Jordan Spieth is on course to win his first PGA Tour title in over a year as he takes a six-shot lead into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The two-time major winner last won in January 2016 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

He is well placed to win in California after carding a seven-under-par 65 in the third round to move to 17 under.

Fellow American Brandt Snedeker (67) is second on 11 under, one ahead of Dustin Johnson and Kelly Kraft, who shot 66s.

Spieth started the day in a share of the lead with world number one Jason Day and American Derek Fathauer on 10 under.

Australian Day had a disastrous start with three bogeys and a double bogey in his opening six holes as he fell away with a three-over 75, while Fathauer signed for a 74.

Spieth meanwhile was delighted with a return to form with the putter as he rolled in eight birdies, five on the back nine.

"I hit my lines," the 23-year-old told Golf Channel. "It's been something I've been struggling with this year.

"I've been striking the ball really well but my third and ninth place finishes were off of very average putting on strokes gained."