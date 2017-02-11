Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jordan Spieth leads during fog-affected second round

Jordan Spieth won the Masters and US Open in 2015

Pebble Beach Pro-Am second round leaderboard (US unless stated) -10 J Spieth (after 18 holes), D Fathauer (after 17); -9 J Day (Aus, after nine); -7 P Reed (after 17), SY Noh (Kor, after 13); -6 P Perez (after 17), J Dahmen (after 11); Selected others: -4 D Johnson (after 18); -1 P Mickelson (after 18), J Rose (Eng, after 14); +1 M Laird (Sco, after 18) Full leaderboard

Two-time major winner Jordan Spieth shot a seven-under-par 65 to take the clubhouse lead at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am before thick fog forced the second round to be suspended.

World number six Spieth is on 10 under par along with fellow United States player Derek Fathauer, who still has one hole to play.

Meanwhile, world number one Jason Day is one shot back after 12 holes.

US Ryder Cup golfer Patrick Reed is on seven under with a hole to play.

The second round is scheduled to resume at 07:30 (15:30 GMT) on Saturday, with sunny weather forecast for the rest of the weekend.

The competition is being played on three courses - Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach and Monterey Peninsula.