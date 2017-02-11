Oates Vic Open: England's Melissa Reid takes two-shot lead

Melissa Reid has won five titles on the Ladies' European Tour

Oates Vic Open third round -15 M Reid (Eng); -13 S-H Oh (Aus), A Yin (US); -12 B Mozo (Spa), S Gal (Spa), HJ Choi (S Kor); -11 H Green (Aus), H Clyburn (Eng); -10 F Parker (Eng), C Hedwall (Swe), W Hillier (Aus); Selected others: -9 C Booth (Scot); -6 L Davies (Eng) Full leaderboard (external site)

England's Melissa Reid carded a six-under-par 67 to take a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Oates Vic Open in Victoria, Australia.

Reid, 29, sank five birdies and also eagled the fifth to move to 15 under overall after the third round.

United States' Angel Yin and Australia's Su-Hyun Oh are tied for second on 13 under.

England's Holly Clyburn shot a 72 to move to 11 under and compatriot Florentyna Parker is a stroke behind.

Veteran Laura Davies, who equalled the course record with a 65 in the opening round but followed it with a 76 to slip out of contention, is nine shots off the lead after a 73 in her third round.