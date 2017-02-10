Marc Warren struggles as Danny Willett shines at Maybank Championship

Danny Willett
Danny Willett came to prominence when he won the Masters in 2016
Maybank Championship second-round leaderboard
-12 B Wiesberger (Aus); -11 D Willett (Eng); -9 D Lipsky (US), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); -8 KT Kim (Kor), S Sharma (Ind); Selected others: -7 J Morrison (Eng); -6 R Rock (Eng), M Warren (Sco); -5 L Westwood (Eng); -4 T Fleetwood (Eng)
Full leaderboard

Scotland's Marc Warren lost the lead of the Maybank Championship after a second round of 75, while England's Danny Willett moved a shot off first place.

Warren, who led overnight, hit three bogeys and a triple bogey on the last six holes in Kuala Lumpur as his three-over round left him on six under.

Bernd Wiesberger leads on 12 under after his second round 63 included nine straight birdies.

England's Danny Willett carded a 67 and is one shot behind Wiesberger.

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, hit six birdies and a bogey in his second round.

