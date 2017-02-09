Oates Vic Open: Laura Davies equals course record to lead in Australia

Davies has won 84 tournaments in her career

Oates Vic Open first round -8 L Davies (Eng); -6 N B Larsen (Den), H Clyburn (Eng), S Gal (Ger), W Hillier (Aus), M Reid (Eng); -5 H-J Choi (Kor), K Kirk (Aus), M Parra (Spa), A Yin (US) Full leaderboard

England's Laura Davies carded an eight-under-par 65 to equal the course record and take the first-round lead at the Oates Vic Open in Victoria, Australia.

The 53-year-old four-time major winner, scored six birdies and an eagle in her bogey-free round on the Creek course at the 13th Beach Golf Links.

Davies, who last won an LPGA title in 2001, leads the rest of the field by two shots.

English pair Holly Clyburn and Melissa Reid are tied for second.

They are joined by Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen, Germany's Sandra Gal and Australia's Whitney Hillier on six under.

"I've been working on my putting, that's been the weakest part," said Davies, who has won 84 tournaments.

"I drove it well. It was just a really solid day. We were really lucky with the conditions, we hardly had any wind at all."

Scotland's Michele Thomson is tied for 11th on four under, with England's Hannah Burke a further shot back.