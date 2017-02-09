Marc Warren leads Maybank Championship after 63 in first round

Marc Warren
Marc Warren's last European Tour win was at the Made in Denmark event in 2014
Maybank Championship first-round leaderboard (completed rounds)
-9 M Warren (Sco); -7 P Khongwatmai (Tha); -6 A Irawan (Mal), D Willett (Eng), P Uihlein (US); -5 S Lee (Kor) Selected others:-2 R Fisher (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); +1 R Ramsay (Sco); +4 M Southgate (Eng)
Scotland's Marc Warren compiled a fine 63 to seize an early lead in the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Warren, 35, reached halfway in 30 shots, with four birdies and an eagle, and a nine-under total put him two clear of Thai Phachara Khongwatmai.

England's US Masters champion Danny Willett is a further stroke back alongside Malaysia's Arie Irawan and the United States' Peter Uihlein.

Several players are still to complete their opening rounds.

