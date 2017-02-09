Marc Warren leads Maybank Championship after 63 in first round

From the section

Marc Warren's last European Tour win was at the Made in Denmark event in 2014

Maybank Championship first-round leaderboard (completed rounds) -9 M Warren (Sco); -7 P Khongwatmai (Tha); -6 A Irawan (Mal), D Willett (Eng), P Uihlein (US); -5 S Lee (Kor) Selected others:-2 R Fisher (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); +1 R Ramsay (Sco); +4 M Southgate (Eng) Latest leaderboard

Scotland's Marc Warren compiled a fine 63 to seize an early lead in the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Warren, 35, reached halfway in 30 shots, with four birdies and an eagle, and a nine-under total put him two clear of Thai Phachara Khongwatmai.

England's US Masters champion Danny Willett is a further stroke back alongside Malaysia's Arie Irawan and the United States' Peter Uihlein.

Several players are still to complete their opening rounds.