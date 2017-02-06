Phoenix Open: Hideki Matsuyama wins at fourth play-off hole

Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard -17 H Matsuyama (Jpn), W Simpson (US) Matsuyama wins at fourth extra hole, -16 L Oosthuizen (SA) -15 R Fowler (US), JJ Spaun (US) -14 Byeong-hun An (Kor) Selected others: -13 M Laird (Sco) -12 J Spieth -10 S Lowry (Ire), P Mickelson (US) Full leaderboard (external)

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama retained his Phoenix Open title with a dramatic play-off win over 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson.

The 24-year-old had left a putt to win on the 18th short as he shot a five-under 66 to finish 17 under.

American Simpson had earlier posted the same score after a 64.

Neither player could break the deadlock until the fourth extra hole where Matsuyama held his nerve for a 10-foot putt and a fourth PGA Tour win.

"It was a struggle but I was delighted to win," he said afterwards.

Twelve months ago, Matsuyama had beaten American Rickie Fowler, also at the fourth extra hole, at the same tournament.

Korea's Byeong-hun An, who led Scotland's Martin Laird by one shot going into the final round, was three shots clear at the halfway point of the final round.

But his challenge crumbled over the final nine holes with back-to-back bogeys at the 10th and 11th before he dropped more shots at the last two holes to finish in sixth place after a 73.

Laird also shot 73 and failed to pick up a birdie to finish on 13 under.