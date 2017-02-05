Graeme McDowell finishes tied 13th in Dubai Desert Classic

Graeme McDowell missed out on a top-10 position at the Emirates Golf Club

Graeme McDowell fired a level-par 72 in the final round of Dubai Desert Classic to end the tournament in joint 13th.

The former US Open winner from Portrush finished on eight under on Sunday after a round which included three birdies and three bogeys.

McDowell was 11 shots behind winner Sergio Garcia, with the Spaniard three shots clear of Henrik Stenson of Sweden at the Emirates Golf Club.

Ireland's Paul Dunne was two under after posting a 69.