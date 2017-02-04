Phoenix Open: Martin Laird one off lead after birdie at 18th

Laird's last win came at the 2013 Texas Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard -16 An B-H (Kor), -15 M Laird (Sco), -12 M Kim (US), J Peterson (US), G DeLaet (Can), H Matsuyama (Jpn) Selected others: -10 P Mickelson (US), S Lowry (Ire), -9 R Fowler (US), -8 J Spieth (US) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Martin Laird missed three late birdie putts before producing a superb one at the 18th to lie one shot off the lead going into the final round of the Phoenix Open.

The 34-year-old had back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 to move to 14 under but squandered opportunities to pick up shots at the next three holes.

But an eight-footer at the last wrapped up a six-under 65 for 15 under overall.

Korea's An Byeong-Hun leads on 16 under after also shooting a 65 on Saturday.

An, who is chasing his first PGA Tour win, picked up five shots over his first 10 holes.

The 25-year-old's progress slowed thereafter but he was never headed, recovering superbly to pick up a shot at the 17th after he had been disturbed off the tee by the boisterous crowds.

Laird's chance of closing the gap appeared to have gone as he struggled somewhat with his putting, but he rallied at the 18th to leave himself well in contention.