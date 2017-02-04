Dubai Desert Classic: Sergio Garcia three shots clear after delayed third round

Sergio Garcia is ranked 15th in the world, having ended 2016 as the world number 13

Dubai Desert Classic third round (to be completed on Sunday) -16 S Garcia (Spa); -13 H Stenson (Swe); -11 I Poulter (Eng), P Meesawat (Tha); -10 P Uihlein (US), G Coetzee (SA) Selected others: -9 T Hatton (Eng), C Paisley (Eng); -8 G McDowell (NI); -7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -6 C Wood (Eng), J Morrison (Eng) Third-round leaderboard

Spain's Sergio Garcia remained three shots clear in the Dubai Desert Classic when the delayed third round was stopped because of darkness.

The second round was only completed on Saturday after play was suspended the previous day because of high winds.

Garcia moved to 12 under at the halfway stage, then added six birdies and two bogeys in a four-under 68 to move to 16 under, three clear of Henrik Stenson.

Three players are yet to complete the final two holes of their third rounds.

Jason Scrivener, Gregory Bourdy and Bradley Dredge will resume at 04:30 GMT on Sunday, with the final round - a two-tee start - beginning 90 minutes later.

Garcia, 37, finished his third round with his 31st birdie of the day, and later said he "couldn't really see much on the last three shots".

His last victory on the European Tour was at the Qatar Masters in 2014.

Open champion Stenson shot a five-under 67 in the third round, as did Ian Poulter, who is a further two shots off the pace in a tie with Thailand's Prom Meesawat.

England's Tyrrell Hatton carded the best round of the day, a seven-under-par 65, to sit tied for seventh on nine under.