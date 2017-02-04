Dubai Desert Classic: Sergio Garcia leads after delayed second round

Sergio Garcia is looking for his first European Tour win since 2014

Dubai Desert Classic second round (third round is under way) -12 S Garcia (Spa); -9 N Elvira (Spa); -8 H Stenson (Swe), G Coetzee (SA), -7 I Poulter (Eng), P Meesawat (Tha), P Uihlein (US), C Paisley (Eng) Selected others:-6 G McDowell (NI), M Southgate (Eng); -5 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -4 T Hatton (Eng), S Dyson (Eng), C Wood (Eng) Live third round leaderboard

Spain's Sergio Garcia opened up a three-shot lead in the Dubai Desert Classic as the delayed second round was completed on Saturday morning.

Play was suspended on Friday afternoon as winds reached 36mph and blew trees over at Emirates Golf Club.

Garcia, who was eight under after five holes when play was stopped, added five birdies and a bogey as he carded a five-under-par 67 to move 12 under.

Nacho Elvira is nine under, a shot clear of Open champion Henrik Stenson.

The third round has already started.

England's Chris Paisley carded the joint-best second round with 66 as he completed 14 holes in the better conditions to sit tied for fifth on seven under.

"Obviously we got a bit lucky with the weather today. I was expecting it to be windier, but you still have to hit good shots," said Garcia, who is looking for his first European Tour win since 2014.

"I played nicely again and made some nice putts, so I'm very happy with where I am."