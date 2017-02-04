Phoenix Open: Martin Laird one shot off lead

Laird has three PGA Tour wins to his name

Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard -10 An Byeong-hun (Kor), B Steele (US); -9 M Laird (Sco), M Kuchar (US), S Kang (Kor), H Matsuyama (Jpn); -7 R Fowler (US), M Kim (US), L Oosthuizen (SA), J.J. Spau (US) Selected others: -6 Z Johnson (US); -5 S Lowry (Ire); -4 P Mickelson (US), Jordan Spieth (US) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Martin Laird is one shot off the lead after a five-under-par second round of 66 at the Phoenix Open.

The 34-year-old, who carded 67 on the opening day, hit five birdies in round two on the par-71 course in Scottsdale to move to nine under.

"I struggled a little bit with my irons all day but my putting was the best it's been in a long time," Laird said.

South Korea's An Byeong-hun and Brendan Steele are the joint leaders after respective rounds of 66 and 67.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is in the group containing Laird, Matt Kuchar and Sung Kang, who are one shot behind.

"A lot of nice saves where you're looking at bogey and roll in a 15-footer for par, so those days are always nice," said Laird, speaking to the PGA Tour website.

"I think I only missed three greens yesterday and today I missed seven or eight greens - so I wasn't quite as tidy tee to green but it's amazing what the putter can do for you when you putt well."

American duo Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are six shots off the lead on four under.

Meanwhile, Australian golfer Steven Bowditch, 33, has apologised after he was arrested on Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The two-time PGA Tour winner was released on bail and took part in the second round but failed to make the cut.