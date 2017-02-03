Tiger Woods out of Dubai Desert Classic with 'bad back'
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic because of a "bad back", according to the European Tour.
The 14-time major winner only returned to action in December after 15 months out following two back operations.
Woods, 41, struggled in the first round in Dubai as he shot a five-over 77 and failed to register a birdie. He pulled out before his second round.
The American went into the tournament having missed the cut in his previous outing at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
More to follow.