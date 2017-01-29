Farmers Insurance Open: Spain's John Rahm wins maiden PGA Tour title

Rahm sank a 60ft eagle putt on the 18th hole

Farmers Insurance Open final round -13 Rahm (Spa); -10 C Howell (US), Pan (Tai); -9 K Bradley (US), J Rose (Eng), P Perez (US), T Finau (US); -8 B Harman (US), J Spaun (US), O Schniederjans (US), R Strev (US), P Rodgers (US), B Snedeker (US) Selected others: -7 P Mickelson (US); -5 P Casey (Eng); -4 S Lowry (Ire) Final leaderboard

Spain's John Rahm has won the Farmers Insurance Open by three shots to claim his maiden PGA Tour title.

The 22-year-old, sunk a 60ft putt for an eagle on the 18th, as he became the youngest ever winner of the tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

The world number 137 also shot an eagle on the 13th to card a seven-under-par 65 and finish on 13 under, with American Charles Howell and Chinese Taipei's Pan Cheng-tsung on 10 under.

England's Justin Rose finished fourth.

The Olympic champion had led at the halfway stage of the tournament and carded a two-under 70 to finish on nine under and tie with Americans Keegan Bradley and Pat Perez.

England's Paul Casey finished in 28th place on five under, while overnight leaders Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Rodgers tied for third on eight under.