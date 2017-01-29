Graeme McDowell: Northern Irishman ends eight shots behind in Qatar

Graeme McDowell registered four birdies on the inward nine of his final round

Graeme McDowell posted a final round of three-under-par 69 at the Qatar Masters in Doha to end the tournament in a tie for 28th place on eight under par.

McDowell carded five birdies and two bogeys in his closing 18 holes.

Korea's Wang Jeunghun secured his third European Tour title in less than a year after beating South Africa's Jaco van Zyl and Joakim Lagergren in a play-off.

Wang, 21, birdied the first extra hole, while Van Zyl and Swede Lagergren could only record par fives.

Van Zyl three-putted for par from long range and Lagergren was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

The trio had finished tied on 16 under par after Wang, who won back-to-back events in Morocco and Mauritius last May, left a birdie putt to win inches short on the 72nd hole.

France's Michael Lorenzo-Vera had been tied for the lead after he eagled the 16th, only to three-putt the 17th from short range and then pull his second shot on the last into the water.

Wicklow man Paul Dunne recorded a level-par 72 to lie joint 21st on nine under.

McDowell's best round was a 66 on Thursday and he also posted a two-under 70 on Saturday, but Friday's disappointing 75 cost him a higher placing on the leaderboard.

The Portrush man began the tournament 89th in the world rankings and the 2010 US Open champion, as it stands, is not in the fields for either the WGC World Match Play in March or the Masters a month later.