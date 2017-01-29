Qatar Masters: Wang Jeunghun of South Korea wins third European Tour title

Wang Jeunghun is yet to make the cut at one of golf's four majors

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard -16 J Wang (Kor), J Lagergren (Swe), J van Zyl (SA); -15 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), T Aiken (SA); -14 J Smith (Eng), R Cabrera Bello (Spa), N Elvira (Spa); -13 K Aphibarnrat (Tha), N Kimsey (Eng) Selected others: -12 C Wood (Eng); -11 C Paisley (Eng), E Els (SA); -10 C Hanson (Eng), S Walker (Eng); -9 B Dredge (Wal); -8 G McDowell (NI) Full leaderboard

South Korea's Wang Jeunghun won the Qatar Masters after a three-way play-off on Sunday to claim a third European Tour title in less than a year.

Wang, 21, took a three-stroke lead into the final day, when he was joined at 16 under par by Sweden's Joakim Lagergren and South Africa's Jaco van Zyl.

The Korean then fired the only birdie on the par-five first extra hole.

England's Jordan Smith shot a final-day six under to finish sixth, two strokes behind the leading trio in Doha.

Wang, who won back-to-back events in Morocco and Mauritius last May, almost clinched it on the 72nd hole, but left a birdie putt inches short to force the play-off.

But he held his nerve after that, after Van Zyl three-putted for par and Lagergren was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

He becomes the third youngest player to win three European tour titles after Italy's Matteo Manassero (19) and Spain's Seve Ballesteros (20).

Wales' Bradley Dredge, who led after the first day and had a share of the halfway lead, finished well down the field, tied for 21st place on nine under.