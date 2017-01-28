Stephanie Meadow moves up leaderboard at LPGA opener in Bahamas

Stephanie Meadow finished third at the US Women's Open in 2014

Stephanie Meadow continued to progress up the leaderboard at the Pure Silk Bahamas Classic after firing a second successive six-under-par 67 in Saturday's third round of the event.

The tournament is the first of the new LPGA season.

The Northern Irishwoman moved up from sharing 20th at the start of the day to tying for 13th place by close of play.

Meadow, 24, lies on 13 under after a round which included seven birdies and a solitary bogey at the fifth hole.

World number one Stacy Lewis and fellow American Lexi Thompson are joint leaders on 23 under, with Lewis having posted the best score of the day on Saturday, a 63.

Gerina Piller is third on 22 under, while Brittany Lincicome is one further shot adrift in fourth.

Meadow finished a superb third on her professional debut at the US Women's Open in 2014 but suffered a dip in form following the death of her father.

The Jordanstown woman showed signs of a return to form in the latter part of 2016.