Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Rodgers tie for lead at Torrey Pines as Rose slips back

Brandt Snedeker is a two-time winner at Torrey Pines

Farmers Insurance Open, third-round leaderboard - 9 P Rodgers (US), B Snedeker (US); - 8 T Finau (US), C T Pan (Tai); - 7 J Blixt (Swe), S Cink (US), H English (US), M Leishman (Aus), P Perez (US), J Rose (Eng), R Streb (US), O Schniederjans (US) Selected others:- 6 P Casey (Eng); Level S Lowry (Ire); + 2 M Laird (Sco), + 3 A Johnston (Eng) Full leaderboard

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker is tied for the lead with Patrick Rodgers going into the final round at the Farmers Insurance Open.

England's Justin Rose, seeking an eighth PGA Tour victory, led overnight but will start two shots behind the American pair after a one-over-par 73 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Rodgers produced the round of the day, the 24-year-old hitting a 67 as he chases a first PGA Tour win.

Snedeker made three birdies in a 70.