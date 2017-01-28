Qatar Masters: Wang Jeunghun three shots clear after third round

Wang Jeunghun has won two European Tour events, the Mauritius Open and the Trophee Hassan II, with both victories coming in May 2016

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters third-round leaderboard -15 J Wang (Kor); -12 N Elvira (Spa), J van Zyl (SA); -11 T Aiken (SA); -10 A Sullivan (Eng), K Aphibarnrat (Tha), J Lagergren (Swe), N Kimsey (Eng), R Cabrera Bello (Spa). Selected others:-9 P Dunne (Ire); -8 J Smith (Eng), A Wall (Eng), O Fisher (Eng); -7 B Dredge (Wal), E Els (SA), C Wood (Eng); -6 G Storm (Eng), C Hanson (Eng), S Walker (Eng), C Paisley (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger); -5 G McDowell (NI). Full leaderboard

South Korea's Wang Jeunghun will take a three-shot advantage into the final round of the Qatar Masters.

Wang, 21, began day three as one of nine players with a share of the lead, a European Tour record, and moved to 15 under with a seven-under 65.

He did not drop a shot in his round, which also included three successive birdies on the ninth, 10th and 11th.

Spain's Nacho Elvira and South Africa's Jaco van Zyl are tied second on 12 under before Sunday's final round.

"My irons and putting have been really good this week, so I have a good chance to win," said Wang, who is attempting to win his third European Tour title.

Wales' Bradley Dredge was the first-round leader and held a share of the lead after day two.

But his hopes of his first European Tour win since 2006 faded as a one-over 73, which included a double bogey on the 15th, left him in tied 18th, eight shots off the lead.

English pair Andy Sullivan and Nathan Kimsey are tied fifth on 10 under after rounds of 70 and 66 respectively.

Kimsey, 23, is playing in only his fourth European Tour event and has never finished inside the top 10.