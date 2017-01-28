Tiger Woods misses cut as Justin Rose leads at the Farmers Insurance Open

Woods' last major came at Torrey Pines at the 2008 US Open

Farmers Insurance Open, second-round leaderboard -8 J Rose (Eng); -7 A Hadwin (Can), B Snedeker (US); -6 O Schniederjans (US); K Bradley (US); -5 R Streb (US), B Harman (US), Z Blair (US), K Streelman (US), Pan (Tai) Selected others: -2 M Laird (Sco), P Casey (Eng); Level S Lowry (Ire); +2 S Power (Ire), D Johnson (US); +3 J Day (Aus), J Walker (US), R Fowler (US), A Johnston (Eng); +4 T Woods (US) Full leaderboard

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, as England's Justin Rose maintained a one-shot lead.

The 14-time major champion, playing in his first full PGA Tour event for almost 18 months, carded a level-par second round of 72, but missed the cut by four shots after his first-round 76.

World number one Jason Day and US Open champion Dustin Johnson also missed the cut at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Overnight leader Rose carded a one-under 71, to put him on eight under.

Canada's Adam Hadwin and USA's Brandt Snedeker are tied in second on seven under, while US PGA champion Jimmy Walker missed the cut as he finished on three over.

Woods is playing in just his second tournament since 15 months out with a back injury.

"It's frustrating not being able to have a chance to win the tournament," said the 41-year-old, who won his last major, the US Open, at the same course in 2008.

"Overall today was a lot better than yesterday. I hit it better, I putted well again. I hit a lot of beautiful putts that didn't go in, but I hit it much better today, which was nice."

Scotland's Martin Laird and England's Paul Casey are both on two under, while Ireland's Shane Lowry is on level par.