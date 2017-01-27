Qatar Masters: Bradley Dredge & Andy Sullivan part of record nine-way tie

Andy Sullivan is a three-time winner on the European Tour

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters second round leaderboard -8 B Dredge (Wal), M Korhonen (Fin), K Aphibarnrat (Tha), J Van Zyl (SA) J Wang (Kor), J Campillo (Spa), A Sullivan (Eng), I Elvira (Spa), T Aiken (SA); -7 D Im (US), P Dunne (Ire), C Hanson (Eng), L Bjerregaard (Den), A Wall (Eng), S Dyson (Eng), J Smith (Eng) Full leaderboard

British pair Bradley Dredge and Andy Sullivan are among a record nine players in a share of the lead after the second round of the Qatar Masters.

The previous European Tour record for players tied for the halfway lead was eight at the 1997 Scandinavian Masters.

Welshman Dredge, the overnight leader, carded a level-par 72, while Englishman Sullivan hit a second round of 68.

Compatriot Jordan Smith's 66 was the joint-best of the day and he is in a group of seven players one shot back.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Nacho Elvira, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Aiken, Jaco van Zyl, Wang Jeunghun and Mikko Korhonen are the other players to hold a share of the lead, while the entire field is separated by just six shots.

The last time nine players were tied on top was after the first round of the 1997 Wales Open, but this was the first time in Tour history so many led after 36 holes.

Sullivan started his round from the 10th and hit 10 straight pars before four birdies in the last eight holes moved him up the leaderboard.

"It was a frustrating start to the day," Sullivan told Sky Sports. "I thought my first nine was the one you could really get going on to provide a platform into the back nine, but it didn't really happen.

"I just did not convert the putts but my caddie told me just to be patient on this nine and finally the putts started to drop."