Stephanie Meadow moves up leaderboard at LPGA opener in Bahamas after 67

Stephanie Meadow finished third at the US Women's Open in 2014

Stephanie Meadow moved up the leaderboard at the first event of the LPGA season as a six-under 67 left her sharing eighth place midway through day two in the Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

The Northern Irishwoman birdied seven of her opening 14 holes before her only dropped shot of the day at the 16th.

Her seven-under-par total left her six behind American Gerina Piller who moved to 13 under after 14 holes.

Meadow, 24, showed signs of a return to form in the latter part of 2016.

The Jordanstown woman finished a superb third on her professional debut at the US Women's Open in 2014 but then suffered tragedy a year later when her father died after a battle with cancer.

Piller was a stroke ahead of Stacy Lewis who improved to 12 under after 14 holes.

Overnight leader Brittany Lincicome, who hit an opening nine-under-par 64, had yet to begin her second round.