Qatar Masters: Bradley Dredge posts eight-under-par to lead opening round

Bradley Dredge regained his European Tour card in 2016, four years after losing it

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters -8 B Dredge (Wal); -7 M Korhonen (Fin); -6 G McDowell (Nir), K Aphibarnrat (Tha), N Kimsey (Eng) Full leaderboard

Welsh golfer Bradley Dredge posted an eight-under-par 64 in the opening round to lead the Qatar Masters by one shot over Finland's Mikko Korhonen.

The 43-year-old, who finished fourth in the event in 2016, fired eight birdies to return a bogey-free round, just ahead of Korhonen.

Dredge's round of 64 is his best since regaining his tour card last year.

Meanwhile, former US Open champion Graeme McDowell started well as he finished two strokes back in third.

McDowell opened with three birdies in a row and reached the turn in just 30 shots after starting on the 10th tee.

The Northern Irishman dropped just one shot on the sixth as he finished for a round of 66 on Thursday.

"I understood today that the scoring was going to be good," Dredge said.

"It was an opportunity to go at more flags and get the ball closer to the hole.

"Without the wind, it certainly makes it a lot easier to get the score going and get the putts in."