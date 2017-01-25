BBC Sport - Graeme McDowell targets 2018 Ryder Cup return in France
McDowell targets Ryder Cup return
Golf
Graeme McDowell says he is "super motivated" to make Europe's Ryder Cup team in 2018 after missing out on last year's tournament.
The former US Open winner from Northern Ireland is determined to return to form this year after slipping to 89th in the world rankings.
McDowell discusses the impact on his game of starting a family and his plans to earn selection to face the Americans in Paris.
