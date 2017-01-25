BBC Sport - Graeme McDowell targets 2018 Ryder Cup return in France

McDowell targets Ryder Cup return

  • From the section Golf

Graeme McDowell says he is "super motivated" to make Europe's Ryder Cup team in 2018 after missing out on last year's tournament.

The former US Open winner from Northern Ireland is determined to return to form this year after slipping to 89th in the world rankings.

McDowell discusses the impact on his game of starting a family and his plans to earn selection to face the Americans in Paris.

Top videos

Video

McDowell targets Ryder Cup return

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch skier's desperate uphill climb after crash

Video

Highlights: Konta crashes out to Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

England's fastest bowler - who can only play T20

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sir Alex Ferguson praises Mourinho progress

Video

GB teenager Knight wins world downhill gold

Video

England one-day team best I've played in - Morgan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Who will win the League Cup semis?

Video

Ferguson on signing Rooney & why goals record will never be surpassed

Video

Konta 'enjoyed' quarter-final experience

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer beats Zverev - 5 best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Week 20

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Virtual reality & louder engines? F1 boss on changes

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired