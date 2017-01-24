Muirfield to hold new vote on allowing women members

Muirfield has hosted the Open Championship on 16 occasions

Members of Muirfield will have another vote on whether women can be admitted to their club.

Last year's vote followed a two-year consultation process and fell short of the majority required to change membership policy.

Motions require a two-thirds of its eligible voters to back the move and only 64% voted in favour.

Details of a new ballot are expected within the next two weeks with a decision expected in early March.

The May motion fell 10 votes short of admitting female members and the Scottish venue was told by organisers the R&A it would not stage another Open Championship as a result.

Muirfield announced in June it wanted to hold a fresh ballot.

Run by The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, the privately owned links course last hosted the Open in 2013.