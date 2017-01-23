Hudson Swafford wins in La Quinta for maiden PGA title

Six players were tied for the lead midway through the final round before Swafford moved ahead

CareerBuilder Challenge final leaderboard -20 H Swafford (US); -19 A Hadwin (Can); -18 B Harmon (US), B Cauley (US); -17 D Bozzelli (US) Selected others: -14 M Laird (Sco); -13 P Reed (US); -12 G Owen (Eng); -11 P Mickelson (US); -6 P Casey (Eng)

American Hudson Swafford carded a final day 67 to seal his first PGA title with a one-shot victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California.

The 29-year-old world number 204 began two shots behind leader Adam Hadwin of Canada, but birdied three of the last four holes to finish on 20 under par.

Hadwin was one clear of the field after Saturday's round of 59, only the fourth on the PGA Tour on a par 72 course.

He followed it with four birdies and two bogeys in a 70 to finish runner-up.

Scotland's Martin Laird was the highest-placed European, tied for ninth place on 14 under.