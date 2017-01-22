Abu Dhabi Championship: Tommy Fleetwood claims title for second Tour win

Fleetwood's caddie is the husband of ex-England women's goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis

Abu Dhabi Championship -17 T Fleetwood (Eng); -16 D Johnson (US), P Larrazabal (Spa); -15 K Aphibarnrat (Tha) M Kaymer (Ger), B Wiesberger (Aus); -14 D Burmester (SA); -13 P Hanson (Swe), H Stenson (Swe), L Westwood (Eng). Full leaderboard

England's Tommy Fleetwood won the Abu Dhabi Championship to claim his second European Tour title.

Fleetwood, 26, was one shot behind overnight leader and countryman Tyrrell Hatton going into the final round and secured his success with a five-under-par round of 67 to finish on 17 under.

American Dustin Johnson made an eagle at the last to tie for second on 16 under with Spain's Pablo Larrazabal.

Hatton fell away badly, a 75 leaving him on 10 under.

Fleetwood's win was his first on the European Tour since the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in August 2013.

His closing round got off to a poor start when he bogeyed the third but he recovered with an eagle - chipping in at the 10th - and four birdies, including one at the 18th.

That final putt proved crucial with US Open champion Johnson later making an eagle on the same hole and Larrazabal a birdie as the pair, who both carded 68, finished one shot behind Fleetwood.

The victory continued the Southport golfer's recent good form after 10 top-20 finishes in his past 14 starts.

"I thought maybe the second win would come sooner to be honest," he told the European tour website. "It's been a massive comeback.

"I had a really hard time from July 2015 to July last year where I really struggled with my game. It's been an awkward curve.

"The only thing left was 'let's get a win' but, you know, if you keep knocking on the door it will come.

"The chip-in on 10, birdie on 11, changed everything. All of a sudden from nowhere and I was leading."