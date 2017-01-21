PGA Tour: Adam Hadwin fires 59 to lead CareerBuilder Challenge

Adam Hadwin is the second non-American - after Australia's Geoff Ogilvy - to shoot 59 on the PGA Tour

CareerBuilder Challenge (players US unless stated) -17 A Hadwin (Can); -16 D Bozzelli; -15 H Swafford, B Harman, B Cauley, C Campbell; -14 B Steele Selected scores:-12 G Ogilvy (Aus); -11 M Laird (Sco); -10 G Owen (Eng); -9 P Casey (Eng) Full leaderboard

Canadian Adam Hadwin posted a 13-under-par 59 in the third round of the PGA Tour's CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta, California - the ninth score in history below 60.

The 29-year-old, ranked 196 in the world, is the second player to shoot 59 on the PGA Tour this year, after Justin Thomas' effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, but only the fourth ever to achieve the feat on a par-72 course.

The last player to post a 13-under round was David Duval in the final round of the Bob Hope Classic in 1999.

Hadwin's total of 13 birdies ties Chip Beck's record from the 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.

"I got away with a few shots on the back nine and, for whatever reason, whenever I hit a putt, it went in," he said. "I legitimately thought about it [shooting 59] walking off the green on 11."

Hadwin goes into Sunday's final round seeking a first win on the PGA Tour, leading Dominic Bozzelli by a stroke, with a chasing pack of eight players within four strokes of the lead.

Former US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy of Australia is five strokes behind with Scotland's Martin Laird a further shot behind and Greg Owen of England on 10 under.