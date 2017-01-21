Abu Dhabi Championship: Tyrrell Hatton takes one-shot lead

Hatton secured his first European Tour win in theAlfred Dunhill Links Championship title at St Andrews in 2016

Abu Dhabi Championship -13 T Hatton (Eng); -12 K Aphibarnrat (Tha), T Fleetwood (Eng), D Johnson (US), M Kaymer (Ger), P Larrazabal (Spa); -11 Byeong-hun An (Kor), D Burmester (SA), P Hanson (Swe), J Wang (Kor), B Wiesberger (Aus); -10 R Fisher (Eng), M Kieffer (Ger), A Noren (Swe), H Stenson (Swe), L Westwood (Eng). Full leaderboard

Tyrrell Hatton will go into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship with a one-shot lead after a four-under-par 68 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Englishman recovered from a bogey on the fourth hole and hit five birdies as he moved to 13 under.

American Dustin Johnson is a shot behind after carding an impressive eight-under-par round of 64.

England's Tommy Fleetwood is also at 12 under, along with Martin Kaymer, Pablo Larrazabal and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Kaymer was the overnight leader but the German hit three bogeys to card a level-par 72 on Saturday.

In a closely grouped field, English pair Ross Fisher and Lee Westwood are three shots off the lead, along with Henrik Stenson of Sweden.

"I'm very happy with that," said world number 23 Hatton, who has one European Tour title to his name - the 2016 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"I got off to a bit of a slow start but holed a couple of putts on the back nine."

Johnson equalled the lowest score of the week with his third round, which included an eagle and six birdies.

"The biggest difference was I drove it better," he said.

"I'm still yet to birdie a par five, but I did make an eagle on eight, chipped one in. It was a really solid round."