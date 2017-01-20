Abu Dhabi Championship: Martin Kaymer on course for fourth title

German Martin Kaymer won the tournament in 2008, 2010 and 2011

Abu Dhabi Championship -12 M Kaymer (Ger); -11 R Cabrera-Bello (Spa); -10 P Dunne (Ire), K Aphibarnrat (Tha), T Fleetwood (Eng); -9 T Hatton (Eng), H Stenson (US), J Wang (S Kor), P Larrazabal (Spa) Full leaderboard

Three-time winner Martin Kaymer produced a second successive round of six-under 66 to lead the Abu Dhabi Championship by a stroke going into the third round.

The German, 32, is on 12 under, one shot ahead of Ryder Cup team-mate Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain.

Ireland's Paul Dunne, England's Tommy Fleetwood and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat are all on 10 under.

Overnight leader Henrik Stenson is among those a shot further back.

England's Tyrrell Hatton, 25, winner of the 2016 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, is level with the Swede on nine under after shooting a 68.

His fellow countryman Lee Westwood ended the day five shots off the pace after three-putting his final hole for a 69.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler and US Open champion Dustin Johnson will play at the weekend after rounds of 68 left them on four under.

But Masters champion Danny Willett missed the cut after he followed his opening-round 74 with a 76 to finish on four over.

Kaymer, who produced an eagle on the par-five eighth and six birdies in a back nine of 31, said: "I'm not quite 100% happy yet with the way I played, but we always have those little things if you're a perfectionist.

"I don't try to push at all, I just try to enjoy playing my favourite golf course. Once in a while a long putt drops in and you get some momentum and then maybe you can make another three or four birdies coming in like it happened today. Pushing, I have bad experience with pushing."