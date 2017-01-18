Richard Bland: Hampshire golfer looking to 'push on' through 2017

Richard Bland's best European Tour finish in 2016 came at the British Masters in October

Richard Bland believes he has the game to help him "push on" from his most successful year on the European Tour.

The 43-year-old, from Southampton, won almost three times as much prize-money in 2016 as his previous best year to finish 28th on the order of merit.

Bland is confident 2017 will see him finally win a tournament after a string of top 10 finishes last autumn.

"If I put myself in contention enough times, I'm going to fall across the line at some point," he told BBC Sport.

Bland lines up at the Abu Dhabi Championship from Thursday having missed the cut at the South Africa Open last week.

"In terms of where my game is at the moment, it's a bit like what footballers say when they're short of match fitness," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"But, rounds of golf will take care of that at this stage of the season in only my second tournament of the year.

"I'm looking forward to the next four events as they will have strong fields that should help me push on into the middle part of the season."

After finishing tied fourth at October's British Masters, Bland believes his first tour win is just around the corner.

"If I can keep doing what I was doing last year, I can put a win in there somewhere," he said. "It would be a dream come true."