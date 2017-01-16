BBC Sport - Disappointed Rory McIlroy loses South Africa play-off

Disappointed McIlroy loses South Africa play-off

  • From the section Golf

World number two Rory McIlroy is disappointed to lose a play-off against Graeme Storm at the South Africa Open.

Englishman Storm pipped Northern Ireland's McIlroy at the third extra hole to claim victory in Johannesburg.

"It is not a bad way to start the season. I played well but just wish I could have done a little bit more," said 27-year-old McIlroy.

Top videos

Video

Disappointed McIlroy loses South Africa play-off

  • From the section Golf
Video

Allen knocks out Higgins in deciding frame

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Everyone's talking about Diego Costa

Video

Willstrop finally beats Matthew after 10 years

  • From the section Squash
Video

Watch Packers' dramatic win with three seconds left

Video

Feel-good sport videos on Blue Monday

  • From the section Sport
Video

Palace will look abroad for transfers - Allardyce

Video

Watch Neville's passionate defence of Stones

Video

Murray comes through 'tough' opener

Video

Captaincy decision out of my hands - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Mourinho changes countered Klopp

Video

Ding's blunder costs him 147 break

  • From the section Snooker
Video

GB's 'wonderful' Halsall retains Euro title

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired