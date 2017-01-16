BBC Sport - Disappointed Rory McIlroy loses South Africa play-off
Disappointed McIlroy loses South Africa play-off
- From the section Golf
World number two Rory McIlroy is disappointed to lose a play-off against Graeme Storm at the South Africa Open.
Englishman Storm pipped Northern Ireland's McIlroy at the third extra hole to claim victory in Johannesburg.
"It is not a bad way to start the season. I played well but just wish I could have done a little bit more," said 27-year-old McIlroy.
