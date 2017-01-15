Justin Thomas equals 54-hole PGA Tour record at Sony Open to extend his lead in Hawaii

If Thomas shoots 67 or under on the final day, he will break Russell Henley's tournament record of 256, set in 2013

Sony Open, Hawaii -22 J Thomas (US), -15 Z Johnson (US), -14 G Woodland (US), H Swafford (US), J Rose (Eng), -13 J Lovermark (US), K Kisner (US), R Knox (Sco), -12 J Spieth Full leaderboard

Justin Thomas equalled the 54-hole record on the PGA Tour as he extended his lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii to seven shots with a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.

It was the third successive day Thomas, 23, had entered the record books.

The American became the youngest man to record a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour with an opening 59 before a 64 on Friday gave him the lowest 36-hole total of all-time.

Zach Johnson is the nearest challenger.

Thomas, who led by five overnight, made eight successive pars before opening his birdie account on the par-five ninth, while he picked up further shots at the 10th, 14th, 16th and 18th to finish bogey-free and move to 188 after three rounds.

His score matches the 54-hole record set by compatriot Steve Stricker at the 2010 John Deere Classic.

Two-time major winner Johnson matched fellow American Thomas' third-round 65, while England's Justin Rose is among three players on 14 under par.

Scotland's Russell Knox is a shot further back as is American Kevin Kisner, who missed a putt from nine feet for eagle on the last that would have given him a round of 59. He instead tapped in for birdie for a 60.

The all-time 72-hole record on the PGA Tour is 254, shot by Tommy Armour III at the 2003 Valero Texas Open, and so Thomas would need to card a final round of 65 or under to beat it.