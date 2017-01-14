BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy stays in contention in South African Open despite back pain
Rory McIlroy will head into the final round of the South African Open three behind leader Graeme Storm, despite continuing to suffer back pain in the Johannesburg event.
McIlroy told BBC Sport NI that his back problem meant that he struggled to sleep well on Friday night.
"I felt uncomfortable over the first five or six holes but (after taking some anti-inflammatories) I actually felt pretty good on the back nine," added McIlroy, who matched Storm's 67 on Saturday.
