South African Open: Rory McIlroy three off Graeme Storm

Media playback is not supported on this device Rory McIlroy stays in contention in South African Open despite back pain

South African Open third-round leaderboard, Glendower Golf Club, Johannesburg - 17 G Storm (Eng), -14 R McIlroy (NI), -13 J L Smith (Eng), Jbe Kruger (SA), -12 E Molinari (Ita), J Stalter (Fra), D Burmester (SA), J Van Zyl (SA), R Langasque (Fra), P Uihlein (US), Selected others: -10 D Drysdale (Sco), -9 O Fisher (Eng), -5 S Dyson (Eng), -4 T Lewis (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy remains three shots behind leader Graeme Storm after the third round of the South African Open.

England's Storm, going for his first European Tour title for 10 years, is 17 under after a 67 and has now gone 41 holes without a bogey in Johannesburg.

World number two McIlroy, who has been playing with back pain, also carded a five-under 67 that included an eagle at the par-four seventh and five birdies.

"I felt it could have been a couple better," said the Northern Irishman.

"I was in a bit of discomfort early on, but the physio patched me up and got me going.

"I drove the ball well for the most part today and gave myself plenty of chances and took quite a few of them, especially around the middle of the round."

Jordan L Smith - the number one in last season's Challenge Tour, the second tier of European golf - will complete the final group on Sunday. He is a shot behind McIlroy after a four-under 68, level with South African Jbe Kruger, who carded a 69.

Italian Edoardo Molinari equalled the course record of 63 to get to 12 under par, alongside South Africa's Dean Burmester and Jaco van Zyl, French pair Joel Stalter and Romain Langasque, and American Peter Uihlein.