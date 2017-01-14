Justin Thomas posts lowest 36-hole score in PGA history in Hawaii

Thomas moved to number 12 in the world rankings after his victory in the Tournament of Champions last week

Sony Open, Hawaii -17 J Thomas (US), -12 G Woodland (US), -10 H Swafford (US), Z Johnson (US), J Rose (Eng), -9 R Knox (Sco), W Simpson (US), C Howell III (US), L List (US), R Henley (US), T Finau (US), S Kodaira (Jpn) Full leaderboard

Justin Thomas made history for the second time in two days as he set a record for the lowest 36-hole total in PGA Tour history with his score of 123 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The American, 23, became the youngest man to card a sub-60 round with an opening 59 in Honolulu.

He followed it up with 64 on Friday to move to 17 under par - five shots clear of Gary Woodland at the halfway point.

England's Justin Rose is among those in a tie for third on 10 under par.

Thomas, who last week won the Tournament of Champions, also in Hawaii, had six birdies and eagled the last for the second day in a row.

He told the PGA Tour's official website: "It's cool, any time you can get your name in the record books is awesome.

"I had no idea until I finished, until I signed and [someone in the scoring tent] said '123', and I was like 'man, I'd love that a couple more times in my career'."

Olympic champion Rose made seven birdies and one bogey to move to 10 under alongside American pair Hudson Swafford and Zach Johnson.

Scotland's Russell Knox is among a group of players on nine under, with world number five Jordan Spieth a further shot back.