John Jacobs: Former Ryder Cup captain and European Tour founder dies

Former Ryder Cup captain and founding father of the European Tour John Jacobs has died aged 91.

Jacobs, from Yorkshire, competed in the Ryder Cup in 1955, before captaining the side twice, most notably in 1979 when European players competed for the first time.

But it was in his coaching career and role in establishing the European Tour that he will be best remembered for.

He served as the Tour's tournament director-general from 1971 to 1975.

"John's legacy to golf is well-documented," said Dr Kyle Phillpots, the PGA's executive director.

"In addition to his accomplishments as a player, coach and administrator, he is the person who made the European Tour happen and he is widely acknowledged as the father of modern golf coaching."

Analysis

Iain Carter, BBC golf correspondent

John Jacobs was one of professional golf's most influential figures, having enjoyed a successful but relatively modest playing career.

He played in the 1955 Ryder Cup and won a handful of tournaments, but was renowned for being a visionary coach and administrator. The Yorkshireman was the founding father of the European Tour, using his coaching contacts to attract players and take the game to the continent.

He became tournament director general and paved the way for Ken Schofield to take over the running of the Tour.