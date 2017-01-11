BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman says he can be world number one again by end of January
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says he can regain the world number one spot from Jason Day before the end of this month.
McIlroy, a close second behind Day in the rankings, tees up in the South African Open on Thursday and plays in the Abu Dhabi Championship next week.
"If I play well this week, I have a chance going to Abu Dhabi to regain the number one spot," said McIlroy, 27.
