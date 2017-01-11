BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman says he can be world number one again by end of January

McIlroy's 'great chance' to regain number one spot

Rory McIlroy says he can regain the world number one spot from Jason Day before the end of this month.

McIlroy, a close second behind Day in the rankings, tees up in the South African Open on Thursday and plays in the Abu Dhabi Championship next week.

"If I play well this week, I have a chance going to Abu Dhabi to regain the number one spot," said McIlroy, 27.

