Rory McIlroy says he can regain the world number one spot from Jason Day before the end of this month.

McIlroy, a close second behind Day in the rankings, tees up in the South African Open on Thursday and plays in the Abu Dhabi Championship next week.

"If I play well this week, I have a chance going to Abu Dhabi to regain the number one spot," said McIlroy, 27.