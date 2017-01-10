World number two Rory McIlroy says he will probably not compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Northern Irishman - who would be eligible to represent Britain or Ireland at the Olympics - said conflicting loyalties prompted the decision, which he had not taken lightly.

McIlroy, 27, had opted to play for Ireland at Rio 2016 but pulled out two months before the Games because he said he was worried about the Zika virus.