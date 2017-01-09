Tournament of Champions: Justin Thomas claims third PGA Tour win

Justin Thomas' previous two titles on the circuit had both come at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii -22 Thomas (US) -19 Matsuyama (JPN) -16 Speith (US) Perez (US) Moore (US) -15 Steele (US) Johnson (US) Reed (US) Full leaderboard

American Justin Thomas held off a challenge from Japan's Hideki Matsuyama to claim a three-shot victory at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 23-year-old, from Kentucky, saw his five-shot lead cut to one in the space of two holes along the back nine.

But he recovered to close on four-under 69 and win a third PGA Tour title.

Matsuyama carded 70 for second place while American 2016 champion Jordan Spieth closed on 65 to share third with compatriots Pat Perez and Ryan Moore.

"It's a great feeling," Thomas told Golf Channel after his victory, which saw him jump 10 places to 12th in the world rankings.

"I obviously stumbled a bit more than I would have liked to on some of those holes but I think it really shows where my game is at right now.

"I had some lows there in the second part of the nine but I stuck it out to still get it done."