Tournament of Champions: Justin Thomas claims third PGA Tour win

Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas' previous two titles on the circuit had both come at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia
Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
-22 Thomas (US) -19 Matsuyama (JPN) -16 Speith (US) Perez (US) Moore (US) -15 Steele (US) Johnson (US) Reed (US)
American Justin Thomas held off a challenge from Japan's Hideki Matsuyama to claim a three-shot victory at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 23-year-old, from Kentucky, saw his five-shot lead cut to one in the space of two holes along the back nine.

But he recovered to close on four-under 69 and win a third PGA Tour title.

Matsuyama carded 70 for second place while American 2016 champion Jordan Spieth closed on 65 to share third with compatriots Pat Perez and Ryan Moore.

"It's a great feeling," Thomas told Golf Channel after his victory, which saw him jump 10 places to 12th in the world rankings.

"I obviously stumbled a bit more than I would have liked to on some of those holes but I think it really shows where my game is at right now.

"I had some lows there in the second part of the nine but I stuck it out to still get it done."

