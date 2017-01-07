Tournament of Champions: Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore share lead in Hawaii

Justin Thomas won the CIMB Classic in October and shares the lead at the Tournament of Champions

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii (second round) -12 J Thomas, R Moore; -11 P Reed, J Walker; -10 J Dufner; -9 H Matsuyama (Jpn) Selected others: -7 J Day (Aus), D Johnson; -6 R Knox (Sco), B Snedeker; -5 J Spieth; -2 B Watson US unless stated Full leaderboard

Americans Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore share the lead after two days of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Both players are on 12-under-par after scoring six-under 67s on Friday.

Day one leader Jimmy Walker and fellow American Patrick Reed are one behind on 11 under, while Scotland's Russell Knox is six shots off the lead on six under.

Moore birdied four of his last five holes and playing partner Thomas, seeking his second PGA Tour victory of the season, birdied his last two holes.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who has won his last three tournaments worldwide, is in sixth on nine under.

World number one Jason Day is playing for the first time since September and his round of 69 left him on seven under, five shots behind Thomas and Moore.

The event only features 32 players and Thomas is enjoying the competition.

He said: "This is a great opportunity to win a golf tournament, it's your best chance. They're all great players, but I'll take my chances over 32 versus 144 every week."

Moore, who helped the United States win the 2016 Ryder Cup, added: "It's fun to be in contention going into the weekend. You need to make birdies and I'm looking forward to it."