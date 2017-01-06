Tournament of Champions: Jimmy Walker leads after first round in Hawaii

Jimmy Walker's 2016 PGA Championship victory was his first major title, in a year in which he was also part of the USA's successful Ryder Cup team

Tournament of Champions, first round -8 J Walker; -6 J Herman, J Thomas, R Moore; -5 D Berger, J Dufner Selected others: -4 H Matsuyama (Jap), D Johnson; -3 J Day (Aus), P Reed; -2 R Knox (Sco); -1 J Spieth, B Watson US unless stated Leaderboard

America's Jimmy Walker shot an eight under par 65 to take a two-shot lead at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 2016 PGA Championship winner posted six birdies and an eagle to head a strong field after the first PGA Tour round of 2017.

American trio Jim Herman, Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore are tied second after scoring six-under rounds of 67.

Scotland's Russell Knox is tied 19th on two under, after carding four birdies and two bogeys in his 71.

World number one Jason Day started with a three-under round of 70, with world numbers three and five Dustin Johnson (69) and Jordan Spieth (72) one ahead and two behind respectively.