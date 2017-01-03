BBC Sport - Andrew Johnston says he was told: 'Your beard is bad for golf'
'Your beard is bad for golf'
The spectacularly bearded Andrew Johnston, more commonly known as 'Beef', burst onto the golf scene last year with his first win on the European Tour.
But the 27-year-old Spanish Open champion tells the Today programme it wasn't all rosy on the course - some thought his beard was "bad" for the sport.
